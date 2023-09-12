Read this article here:
The lawsuit filed against Astana by Jysan Holding, which was managed until recently by members of the previous administration, underlines the country's 'endemic corruption'. This surprising line of defence is also used by businessmen who have been at loggerheads with that government for years.
The helicopter that crashed in Ukraine last month, killing the country's interior minister, was one of a fleet from France that security officials had complained were in poor condition. The role of the previous minister, Arsen Avakov, in the deal is under scrutiny.
Along with the loss of the Minister of the Interior Denys Monastyrskiy, it will be tough for Kyiv to replace his deputy, Yevheniy Yenin. This former all-terrain intelligence officer was well integrated in European circles and was a specialist in international disputes between Ukraine and Russia.