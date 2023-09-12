EN FR
Ukraine United States

Legal battle for Odessa port assets about to become a matter of state

US fund Argentem Creek Partners is conducting an intense lobbying campaign in Kyiv to take control of Odessa port grain stevedore GNT Group, with both sides in the dispute brandishing the politically fashionable argument of fighting corruption. [...]
Published on 12/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

