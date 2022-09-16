Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA UNITED STATES

The King Cole Bar at the St. Regis Hotel, a hotbed of intrigue on Fifth Avenue

The King Cole Bar.
The King Cole Bar. © Indigo Publications
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online visits the luxurious King Cole Bar in New York, the birthplace of the Bloody Mary where celebrities, spies and occasionally sparring politicians like to meet. [...] (495 words)
Issue dated 16/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

