JAPAN

Japan counts on Sasakawa Foundation to secure its place in US and European plans

Japan's foreign ministry is sponsoring researchers from the Sasakawa Peace Foundation to help redefine the country's vision of the Indo-Pacific region and, with the help of Japanese embassies abroad, spread the word in international colloquiums. [...] (260 words)
Issue dated 31/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

