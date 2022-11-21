Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES KAZAKHSTAN

Astana lobbyists in Washington adapt to new political landscape

The US midterms, shortly followed by a general election in Kazakhstan, have shaken up the networks carefully crafted by Kazakhstani lobbying firms working in Washington for both the government and the opposition. This, as Astana has several cases still pending in the US courts. [...] (418 words)
Issue dated 21/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Astana lobbyists in Washington adapt to new political landscape 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!