Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
KAZAKHSTAN

Vitaliy Voronov wants to combine efforts on Nazarbayev clan asset hunt

Lawyer Vitaliy Voronov, head of the law firm Voronov & Partners.
Lawyer Vitaliy Voronov, head of the law firm Voronov & Partners. © Voronov & Partners
Lawyer Vitaliy Voronov looks to have become the go-to figure in the private legal and investigations sector, as interest in the government's investigations into the assets held by former president Nursultan Nazarbayev and his clan grows. [...] (434 words)
Issue dated 07/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
FRANCE KAZAKHSTAN UNITED KINGDOM 14/02/2022

Karibzhanov tends to his French business networks while his divorce kicks up a storm in Westminster 

Kazakh businessman Aidan Karibzhanov has a strong presence across Central Asia and in Europe, and is linked to France through his role as head of the French-Kazakh MEDEF committee. However, it is the accusations of his wife, with whom he is engaged in a divorce court battle, that have recently been making noise in the UK, the rumbles even echoing in the British Parliament. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Vitaliy Voronov wants to combine efforts on Nazarbayev clan asset hunt 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!