Intelligence Online
Spymaster
AUSTRALIA

Mike Burgess aims to take Australia into global intelligence premier league

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess.
Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess. © AAPIMAGE via Reuters Connect
The current head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and former head of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) is a living symbol of the Australian intelligence sector's determination to raise its game to meet the perceived threat posed by China. [...] (808 words)
Issue dated 14/10/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading

