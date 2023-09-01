US intel still struggling over its China strategy
As Washington's major focus, China is mobilising ever more of the US intelligence community's resources, leading to significant shifts within it.
The first woman to head the technical intelligence agency can draw on a wealth of government experience. This will enable GCHQ to adapt to external threats and meet domestic challenges, particularly in terms of diversifying its workforce.
The first woman to head the US intelligence community as Director of National Intelligence inherited a fragile bureaucracy facing multiple adaptation challenges at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. Fortunately she has Joe Biden's ear.
The current head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and former head of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) is a living symbol of the Australian intelligence sector's determination to raise its game to meet the perceived threat posed by China.
Several government- and privately-backed submarine cable projects in the Indo-Pacific are underway, as the US prepares to work with Japan on 5G with an eye on curbing Beijing's growing reach in the region.