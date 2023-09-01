EN FR
New zealand

Acceleration in US-China face-off keeps NZ spymaster Andrew Hampton on his toes

Andrew Hampton, head of New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS).
Five months after taking the helm of the national intelligence service, the senior official needs to reposition Wellington within the Five Eyes in line with the government's new defence roadmap. [...]
Published on 01/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Government Intelligence

