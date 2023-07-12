Read this article here:
A victim of the economic crisis and last year's crypto collapse, US private equity firm Thoma Bravo's losses have hit the cyber threat intelligence outfit Intel 471 and other firms in its cyber portfolio, under orders to slash costs.
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online pushes open Teddy Picker's door, a unique yet typical cafe in Canberra where Australian intelligence officers like to feast on tasty local fare with their sources.
The current head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and former head of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) is a living symbol of the Australian intelligence sector's determination to raise its game to meet the perceived threat posed by China.