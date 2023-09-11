Intelligence review set to entrench Canberra's role as US base for observing China
Japan and Australia have been the most responsive in implementing a common Indo-Pacific satellite maritime surveillance system for the Quad Indo-Pacific intelligence partnership, but national differences in capacity are hampering integration.
The current head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and former head of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) is a living symbol of the Australian intelligence sector's determination to raise its game to meet the perceived threat posed by China.