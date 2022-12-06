UK's Labour taps into Sally Donnelly's powerful Washington network
With the UK's Conservative government facing the possibility of a snap general election, Labour's defence teams have got moving in Washington. [...]
Read this article here:
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online pushes open Teddy Picker's door, a unique yet typical cafe in Canberra where Australian intelligence officers like to feast on tasty local fare with their sources. [...]
The current head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and former head of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) is a living symbol of the Australian intelligence sector's determination to raise its game to meet the perceived threat posed by China. [...]
With a growing number of companies offering virtual-world simulation technology, Western armies and intelligence services are starting to get in on the game, branching out into the "metaverse" to optimise their operations and plan for a future where information will be gathered in this alternate space. [...]