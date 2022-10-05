Your account has been succesfully created.
BRAZIL UNITED STATES

Top figure at secret political consulting firm Winning Team helps link Trump supporters with Bolsonaro

Sergio Gor, chief of staff of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.
© Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP
Sergio Gor, a former leading Trump fundraiser who appears to have links with a secretive political consulting firm, has helped build ties between the US right wing and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. A business partner of Donald Trump Jr, Gor's connections in Trump circles go straight to the top. [...] (1015 words)
Issue dated 05/10/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

