RUSSIA UKRAINE

Russian army high command reviews its strategic plan in Ukraine

The military situation has forced Moscow to change tactic throughout the conflict zone, from Kharkiv and the Donbass to Odessa. At the same time, the military defence staff is preparing to change the timeline and strategic objectives Russia has set itself in Ukraine. [...] (436 words)
Issue dated 30/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Government Intelligence

Further reading
US President Joe Biden at a NSC meeting to discuss the Russian attack on Ukraine, 24 February 2022. © Adam Schultz/White House via CNP/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES UKRAINE 06/06/2022

Divisions growing in Washington over its role in war in Ukraine 

There is growing resistance to the flood of US aid being poured into Kyiv and the White House's strongly anti-Russia rhetoric. Meanwhile Kyiv is using all of the leverage it can to keep up the pressure in the US capital. [...]
From left: Valeri Guerassimov, Chief of Staff, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defence, and Igor Kostyokov, GRU boss. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool
Spotlight
RUSSIA 07/03/2022

FSB, SVR, GRU: Russian intelligence faces up to its lack of foresight  Free

The first days of the offensives launched by Moscow against Ukraine revealed significant shortcomings in the Russian intelligence services. If, at the tactical level, the Spetsnaz and other 'little green men' were well-placed before the operations, their strategic and military plans were weakened by a series of individual biases. [...]

