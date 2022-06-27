Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
RUSSIA

The Old Believers, Russia's informal diplomats in the Vatican

The Pope Francis with Leonid Sevastianov, the leader of the World Union of Old Believers, and his wife, the singer Svetlana Kasyan.
The Pope Francis with Leonid Sevastianov, the leader of the World Union of Old Believers, and his wife, the singer Svetlana Kasyan.
While the majority of attempts at mediation between Russia and the West on Ukraine have failed, a communication channel with the Vatican remains. It is run by Leonid Sevastianov, a religious dissident and ex-consultant who is well-connected in Moscow. [...] (698 words)
Issue dated 27/06/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Further reading
Russia's Vladimir Putin and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 October 2019. © Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin/POOL/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RUSSIA 08/03/2022

Abu Dhabi keeps its eye on oil, special operations and the Russian Arctic in its dealings with Moscow 

After investing heavily in Russia, the UAE is remaining resolutely neutral on the former's invasion of Ukraine, with an eye to advancing several strategic interests, from investment funds to Arctic shipping routes. [...]

