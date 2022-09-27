Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA VATICAN

War in Ukraine: San Marino offers to be Vatican's diplomatic pedestal

Two consultants, one French, the other Russian, are working to shape and then promote Pope Francis's mediation efforts with Moscow and Kyiv. They would like to see the microstate of San Marino play host to future talks. [...] (331 words)
Issue dated 27/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

The Pope Francis with Leonid Sevastianov, the leader of the World Union of Old Believers, and his wife, the singer Svetlana Kasyan. © Indigo Publications
RUSSIA 27/06/2022

The Old Believers, Russia's informal diplomats in the Vatican 

While the majority of attempts at mediation between Russia and the West on Ukraine have failed, a communication channel with the Vatican remains. It is run by Leonid Sevastianov, a religious dissident and ex-consultant who is well-connected in Moscow. [...]

