Private diplomats position themselves for mediation roles in Russia-Ukraine war
Private mediation specialists are poised and waiting for Russia and Ukraine to give in to battle fatigue and come to the negotiating table. [...]
Based on their own observations and diplomatic contacts with Pyongyang, the Russian intelligence services expect North Korea to test an inter-continental ballistic missile before 20 September and possibly carry out a nuclear test subsequently in response to a recent South Korean-US military exercise. [...]
Pope Francis had to hold off plans to visit Russia as part of his efforts to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow. The Russian Orthodox Church, which also wants to play a role in resolution of the conflict, is trying to adopt a more open position. [...]
While the majority of attempts at mediation between Russia and the West on Ukraine have failed, a communication channel with the Vatican remains. It is run by Leonid Sevastianov, a religious dissident and ex-consultant who is well-connected in Moscow. [...]