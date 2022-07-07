Your account has been succesfully created.
MOLDOVA

Moldova's new spy chief takes up duties in a climate of high tension

The new head of Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service already has a lot on his plate. He will have to deal with interference by Russian agents and potential unrest in Transnistria, as well as coordinating aid from the country's allies and leading negotiations with the EU. [...] (529 words)
Issue dated 07/07/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Moldova's new spy chief takes up duties in a climate of high tension 

