Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA

How Chinese universities contribute to defence research

To meet the challenge of hiring competent and inconspicuous technicians in highly specialised sectors, key players in China's arms industry are joining forces with universities, funding training and research programmes in the most sensitive areas. [...] (529 words)
Issue dated 21/04/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  How Chinese universities contribute to defence research 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!