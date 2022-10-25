China gains ground in Serbia with new civil-military partnership model
Beijing's delivery of HQ-22 surface-to-air missiles to Serbia in early April fits in with part of a broader plan to attract non-NATO European countries its way. [...]
To meet the challenge of hiring competent and inconspicuous technicians in highly specialised sectors, key players in China's arms industry are joining forces with universities, funding training and research programmes in the most sensitive areas. [...]
Beijing Skyrizon Aviation's attempt to take over Ukraine's Motor Sich alarmed Washington, which wants to prevent China from obtaining the company's defence technology. Skyrizon's executive, Wang Jing, claims to be operating alone, but maintains close ties to China's leaders and defence sector through his telecoms company Xinwei. [...]