CHINA FRANCE

Detekt'in helps Chinese firm Nuctech enter French market

Paris-based security systems distributor Detekt'in is helping Chinese scanner manufacturer Nuctech, a company close to the Chinese defence ecosystem, expand in France. Long barred from the United States, Nuctech is coming under increased scrutiny in Europe. [...] (303 words)
Issue dated 25/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

