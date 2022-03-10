Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA

China sets up a cyber-Hogwarts to train its future cyber defence wizards

The Chinese government wants to have at its disposal cyber specialists other than those from the hacking world that forged its existing cyber services. To help it achieve this, it has enlisted the help of the big high-tech groups but is also carrying out major development programmes at its universities - and this in collaboration with foreign establishments of the highest reputation. [...] (783 words)
Issue dated 10/03/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Further reading

