Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA

Xi's plans to turn Alibaba into an AI research tool for defence take shape

To bolster his ambitions for a national semiconductor and machine learning software industry, Xi Jinping has put his faith in Alibaba. Now back under the control of the Chinese Communist Party, the tech giant is teaming up with state universities and poaching world-renowned academics. [...] (615 words)
Issue dated 30/09/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Xi's plans to turn Alibaba into an AI research tool for defence take shape 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!