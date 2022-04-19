Syria has long wait for Russian MiG-29
A recent Moscow ruling about non-payment of VAT by Russian Aircraft Corporation has lifted the lid on a contract to supply MiG to Syria. [...]
Throughout the course of its support to Damascus's residual military operations, Russia has steadily been investing in Syria since 2015. This has earned it two strategic Mediterranean bases that it can use in its offensive in Ukraine, all the while reducing its backing of the Assad regime. [...]
Lauded for crushing the last flutters of rebellion in southern Syria, Hussam Luka, the head of Bashar al-Assad's general intelligence service, has been instructed to apply the same methods in the east of the country, betweeen two foreign assignments, paving the way for him to be put in charge of strategic Kurdish matters. [...]
As a result of the most violent clashes since 2018 breaking out in southern Syria, the rivalry between Russia and Iran, which was already present in the area, has reemerged. It is being compounded by the tensions between Syria's military and air force intelligence services which have each chosen a different camp to support. [...]
Syrian Kurds, under pressure from Moscow to resume negotiations with the regime in Damascus, are doing the rounds of their international allies in an attempt to find support for their claim for autonomous status. They have high hopes of the French president, though Paris is unlikely to offer more than symbolic support. [...]