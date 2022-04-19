Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA SYRIA

Russia caught between Kurdish and Syrian forces in Syria

Moscow is having to mediate between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Assad regime, despite its priorities in Ukraine. [...] (436 words)
Issue dated 19/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
Ilham Ahmed, co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, was part of the Syrian Kurdish delegation received on July 19 by French President Emmanuel Macron. © Karin Tornblom/TT News Agency/AFP
Spotlight
FRANCE SYRIA 26/07/2021

Syrian Kurds look to Macron for support as Russia steps up pressure 

Syrian Kurds, under pressure from Moscow to resume negotiations with the regime in Damascus, are doing the rounds of their international allies in an attempt to find support for their claim for autonomous status. They have high hopes of the French president, though Paris is unlikely to offer more than symbolic support. [...]

