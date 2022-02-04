Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES SYRIA

USSOCOM accepts to put boots on ground in northeast Syria

Following the Islamic State's unprecedented strike near Hasakah, US and British special forces have agreed to send troops to help the Syrian Democratic Forces, whose counter-espionage weak spots were exposed by the attack. [...] (345 words)
