Russia caught between Kurdish and Syrian forces in Syria
Moscow is having to mediate between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Assad regime, despite its priorities in Ukraine. [...]
Syrian spymaster Ali Mamlouk appears to be back in favour with President Bashar Al Assad, who recently sent him to Tehran to negotiate reducing the influence of Shi'ite militia groups under Iran's control. Mamlouk is also watching over the upcoming elections in Lebanon and giving a helping hand to pro-Syrians in the race. [...]
Throughout the course of its support to Damascus's residual military operations, Russia has steadily been investing in Syria since 2015. This has earned it two strategic Mediterranean bases that it can use in its offensive in Ukraine, all the while reducing its backing of the Assad regime. [...]