UNITED KINGDOM

UK made to tighten interception overwatch by European justice despite Brexit

As a result of the European Court of Human Rights' Big Brother Watch ruling, the Investigatory Powers Commissioner's Office has, for the first time, looked into some of the GCHQ's bulk data collection, storage and processing protocols. Moreover, despite having pulled out of the EU, the UK is still bound to the European Court of Justice's La Quadrature du Net ruling. [...] (554 words)
Issue dated 17/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Government Intelligence

