European court probes business diplomacy firm Kic Systems' clients

Kic Systems and sister company Eurotrends have been accused of helping their customers win European tenders. Though these cases have been dismissed, one such client - Belgian firm ECO3 - has been ordered to reimburse one of its contracts, the award process of which the European Commission found to be "substantially irregular". [...] (460 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

