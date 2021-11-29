EUCJ advocate general sends veiled warning to French government on bulk data collection and storage
Belgium's constitutional court followed the hard line taken by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in a landmark ruling last October, making the intelligence services' work more complicated. [...]
French and Belgian administrative courts differ greatly in their interpretation of the CJEU's data bulk collection and storage ruling of 6 October 2020: the French Council of State allows flexibility for the security apparatus while Belgian's constitutional court has taken a "no quarter" approach. [...]
France and like-minded European governments are working to ensure that a new European ePrivacy directive helps them bypass last year's ECJ ruling against indiscriminate data collection and storage. [...]