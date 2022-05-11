Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SWEDEN UNITED KINGDOM

Online investigator Silobreaker to work for the young Swedish anti-fake news agency

The Swedish-British data analysis company Silobreaker is to provide an open source intelligence platform to the the anti-disinformation agency Myndigheten för Psykologiskt Försvar. This comes at a time when the country is living in fear of interference from Russia in the run-up to this year's parliamentary elections. [...] (185 words)
Issue dated 11/05/2022
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Online investigator Silobreaker to work for the young Swedish anti-fake news agency 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!