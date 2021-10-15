Your account has been succesfully created.
AUSTRIA UNITED STATES

Career of CIA head in Vienna derailed by 'Havana syndrome'

Management of the station in the Austrian capital often serves as a gateway to becoming the CIA's European director. However, this seems unlikely for the most recent chief, who is accused of not having been able to deal with the so-called "Havana syndrome". [...] (308 words)
Issue dated 15/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
