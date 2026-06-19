The recently announced sale of the Uzbek state-owned firm MobiUZ has gone to an American consortium that has little public profile and appears to have no experience in that particular industry. The group does however, have links with Bahrain and the Trump administration.
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United States, Uzbekistan
Sergio Gor, the man helping Central Asian countries woo Washington
A key ally of US President Donald Trump, Sergio Gor is now a vital liaison for Central Asian governments seeking to curry favour with Washington. Currently US ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia born, the diplomat born in Tashkent has become a key liaison between the region and US business interests.
Spotlight | United Kingdom
Tory donor cites Trump-BBC lawsuit in push to unmask public broadcaster's sources
Encouraged by the US president's lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation, Mohamed Amersi, a British businessperson close to the Conservative Party, has been airing his own grievances about the broadcaster and seeking to identify the sources of a programme investigating his business dealings.