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France
Academic honours ceremony in Paris draws cream of French security establishment

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The French security and legal affairs expert Guillaume Farde in Paris in 2019.
The French security and legal affairs expert Guillaume Farde in Paris in 2019. © Gilles Rolle/Rea

The presentation of the 'palme académique' to TV consultant Guillaume Farde, at a ceremony held at the prestigious Sciences Po university in central Paris, brought together numerous officials from the intelligence services, the police and the army.

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 10d and 16h to take advantage of it

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This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

A demonstration by supporters of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the ICC in The Hague, on 28 November 2025.
Spotlight | Netherlands, Philippines Battle at ICC over who will defend former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte United States US Congress pushes for more Indo-Pacific intelligence sharing Pakistan Karachi defence show cancelled Saudi Arabia, Yemen Falah al-Shahrani, Riyadh's man in Yemen
A Saudi-backed Yemeni army military checkpoint in the eastern province of Hadramout, on 5 February 2026, following the withdrawal of UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council forces.
France, Iran, United States After Macron's angry outburst, French UN mission in president's crosshairs over Iran
French President Emmanuel Macron and France’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Jérôme Bonnafont (right), arrive at the Permanent Mission of France to the United Nations in New York, on 22 September 2025.
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