China, Netherlands

After its ownership of semi-conductor firm Nexperia was suspended by the Hague in September, Jiaxing-headquartered Wingtech Technology has retained Hong Kong legal counsel and sought asset tracers to identify the country's most exposed overseas holdings.
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