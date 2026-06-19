Belgium, France, Vietnam

A growing number of associations of Vietnamese experts abroad, overseen by Hanoi's embassies, reflect the Southeast Asian nation's desire to make the most of its diaspora in strategic sectors such as civil nuclear and AI.
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