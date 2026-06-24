Hanoi is taking steps to become a world leader in the cyber sector. Canadian company Open Text, established in the Vietnamese market for several years, is seizing this opportunity.
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Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech
A growing number of associations of Vietnamese experts abroad, overseen by Hanoi's embassies, reflect the Southeast Asian nation's desire to make the most of its diaspora in strategic sectors such as civil nuclear and AI.
France, Vietnam
Intelligence adviser to former French president top pick for ambassador to Vietnam role
The French foreign ministry's favourite candidate to replace its ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet this summer is a former presidential official, whose experience in intelligence and family background is likely to catch the attention of Vietnamese leaders.
Japan, Vietnam
Satellites play central role in Hanoi-Tokyo courtship
A confidential call for tenders issued by the Vietnamese Space Centre sets out the future of space cooperation between Japan and Vietnam, moving beyond the customary announcements made during the recent visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Vietnam
Hanoi's electronic warfare capabilities proving heavily reliant on Western tech
Intelligence Online's analysis of procurement orders placed over the past year reveals the Vietnamese People's Army's heavy reliance on Western technology in the field of electronic warfare.
Vietnam
Former French MP meets with Vietnamese tech firm part-owned by ministry of public security
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