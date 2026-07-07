The priorities of the nine Vietnamese military personnel officially invited to Paris for the Eurosatory defence and security trade fair were different to those hoped by their French partners.
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Belgium, France, Vietnam
Hanoi uses diplomacy and its 'united front' to tap into Europe's AI and nuclear tech
A growing number of associations of Vietnamese experts abroad, overseen by Hanoi's embassies, reflect the Southeast Asian nation's desire to make the most of its diaspora in strategic sectors such as civil nuclear and AI.
Vietnam
The secret list of companies involved in Hanoi's 2045 drone plan
Members of Hanoi's government-appointed panel of drone experts are in a key position to win favour with the Ministry of Public Security, not to mention with the Party's general secretary. As such, captains of industry, investment fund managers and telecoms group directors have striven to get on board.
Israel
Israeli defence makes splash in Hanoi with Spike missiles deal
Israeli state-owned military firm Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has just signed a contract with the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence for the sale and local production of its Spike Firefly anti-tank missiles. The deal is worth some $250m, according to several sources familiar with the negotiations.
France, Thailand, Vietnam
French defence industry sees signs of improving Hanoi-Paris relations
Intelligence Online has viewed documents related to conferences run by the French defence ministry in Hanoi and Bangkok from 8 to 12 July.