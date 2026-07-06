Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
RussiaGeorges Pâques's daughter guest of honour at CIS intelligence vets' reunion
FranceFacility for training combat swimmers in hand-to-hand combat
France/VietnamGeneral Secretary of VCP seeks French security archive access
ChinaCCP wants citizens to whistleblow on unregulated rare earth mining
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Deep Dive | China, European Union, France
China's learned European influence network
Beijing maintains a network of pseudo-independent entities and academic ties across Europe which it uses to spread its narrative among member states and within European institutions. The network is sometimes also used for espionage and influence operations.
France, Vietnam
Intelligence adviser to former French president top pick for ambassador to Vietnam role
The French foreign ministry's favourite candidate to replace its ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet this summer is a former presidential official, whose experience in intelligence and family background is likely to catch the attention of Vietnamese leaders.
The Agencies' Gazette
US Treasury intel and AI, US Air Force in Paris, CCP pragmatic, DGSE jury's AI critiques
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
USTreasury intelligence seeks to expand AI use
FranceUS Air Force steps up Paris presence
ChinaBeijing remains pragmatic despite postponed Trump trip
FranceAI scores poorly with DGSE recruiters
The Agencies' Gazette
French National Police HQ, French KGB spy George Pâques, Student mobility in China, Canadian SIGINT
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceNational Police HQ reconsiders international strategy
RussiaFSB shines spotlight on Georges Pâques
ChinaStudent mobility becomes strategic tool
CanadaSignals intelligence to benefit from increased military spending
France
The DGSE foreign intelligence agency's disputed past: from the French Resistance to today
Born out of World War II special services and Resistance networks, the DGSE depicts itself as the direct heir of the Gaullist Bureau Central de Renseignement et d'Action. Some former service members dispute this lineage, pointing to Paul Paillole's influence instead.