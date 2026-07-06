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The Agencies' Gazette
French spy's daughter and SVR, French combat swimming facilities, Hanoi and French security archives, CCP and rare earths

Reading time 3 min

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

RussiaGeorges Pâques's daughter guest of honour at CIS intelligence vets' reunion

FranceFacility for training combat swimmers in hand-to-hand combat

France/VietnamGeneral Secretary of VCP seeks French security archive access

ChinaCCP wants citizens to whistleblow on unregulated rare earth mining

Read also

The Agencies' Gazette
French National Police HQ, French KGB spy George Pâques, Student mobility in China, Canadian SIGINT

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceNational Police HQ reconsiders international strategy

RussiaFSB shines spotlight on Georges Pâques

ChinaStudent mobility becomes strategic tool

CanadaSignals intelligence to benefit from increased military spending
LogoSubscribers only 16.06.2025

Headlines

Maximilian Rasch, who on 1 July was appointed vice president of the BND (German foreign intelligence service).
Spotlight | Germany BND's new diplomat-VP embodies spy service's sweeping reform drive China Beijing's spies recruiting foreign intermediaries for LinkedIn operations
The Chinese LinkedIn app on a mobile phone in Beijing, on 15 October 2021.
France, Russia, Ukraine Silver Eye, the PR firm helping Ukrainian tycoon Vadim Iermolaiev after Monaco attack France, Syria Several CAC 40 leaders set to join Macron in Damascus
The French and Syrian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Cyprus, on 24 April 2026.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Maximilian Rasch, who on 1 July was appointed vice president of the BND (German foreign intelligence service).
Spotlight | Germany BND's new diplomat-VP embodies spy service's sweeping reform drive China Beijing's spies recruiting foreign intermediaries for LinkedIn operations
The Chinese LinkedIn app on a mobile phone in Beijing, on 15 October 2021.
France, Russia, Ukraine Silver Eye, the PR firm helping Ukrainian tycoon Vadim Iermolaiev after Monaco attack France, Syria Several CAC 40 leaders set to join Macron in Damascus
The French and Syrian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Cyprus, on 24 April 2026.

Related topics to this article

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