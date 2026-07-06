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China
Beijing's spies recruiting foreign intermediaries for LinkedIn operations

Reading time 2 min
The Chinese LinkedIn app on a mobile phone in Beijing, on 15 October 2021.
The Chinese LinkedIn app on a mobile phone in Beijing, on 15 October 2021. © Greg Baker/AFP

A note from the Five Eyes earlier this month warned of Chinese intelligence recruiting via LinkedIn. But this very real threat is already outdated, and Intelligence Online can reveal that Beijing is now developing new methods that are much more difficult to uncover.

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China, Europe, Taiwan, United States
Beijing toughens stance on Taiwan and Hong Kong's non-US foreign supporters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has capitalised on Washington's ambiguous stance on Taiwan to implement a discreet strategic overhaul. Lawmakers, journalists, and media outlets from Japan and other non-US Western democracies that express solidarity with either Taiwan or the Lai Ching-te administration are being monitored and may be barred from entering China.

LogoSubscribers only Operations, Back-Door Diplomacy 23.06.2026
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in Taipei, Taiwan, on 9 September 2025.

Headlines

Maximilian Rasch, who on 1 July was appointed vice president of the BND (German foreign intelligence service).
Spotlight | Germany BND's new diplomat-VP embodies spy service's sweeping reform drive France, Russia, Ukraine Silver Eye, the PR firm helping Ukrainian tycoon Vadim Iermolaiev after Monaco attack France, Syria Several CAC 40 leaders set to join Macron in Damascus
The French and Syrian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Cyprus, on 24 April 2026.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, Russia, Vietnam French spy's daughter and SVR, French combat swimming facilities, Hanoi and French security archives, CCP and rare earths

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Maximilian Rasch, who on 1 July was appointed vice president of the BND (German foreign intelligence service).
Spotlight | Germany BND's new diplomat-VP embodies spy service's sweeping reform drive France, Russia, Ukraine Silver Eye, the PR firm helping Ukrainian tycoon Vadim Iermolaiev after Monaco attack France, Syria Several CAC 40 leaders set to join Macron in Damascus
The French and Syrian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Cyprus, on 24 April 2026.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, Russia, Vietnam French spy's daughter and SVR, French combat swimming facilities, Hanoi and French security archives, CCP and rare earths

Related topics to this article

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