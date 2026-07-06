A note from the Five Eyes earlier this month warned of Chinese intelligence recruiting via LinkedIn. But this very real threat is already outdated, and Intelligence Online can reveal that Beijing is now developing new methods that are much more difficult to uncover.
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China, Europe, Taiwan, United States
Beijing toughens stance on Taiwan and Hong Kong's non-US foreign supporters
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has capitalised on Washington's ambiguous stance on Taiwan to implement a discreet strategic overhaul. Lawmakers, journalists, and media outlets from Japan and other non-US Western democracies that express solidarity with either Taiwan or the Lai Ching-te administration are being monitored and may be barred from entering China.
Deep Dive | China, European Union, France
China's learned European influence network
Beijing maintains a network of pseudo-independent entities and academic ties across Europe which it uses to spread its narrative among member states and within European institutions. The network is sometimes also used for espionage and influence operations.
China, Taiwan
Guoanbu doubles down on long-term clandestine operations in Taiwan
Beijing's spies have shifted from recruiting agents among Taiwan's elite to targeting soldiers, police, and local officials in the self-ruled island through criminal gangs, underground banks and money lenders.
China
From roving officers to undercover agents… How the Guoanbu has adapted its methods
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (3/3) – Several countries' uncovering of a vast operation by China's Ministry of State Security targeting NATO and European institutions shows that Beijing's intelligence service has significantly revised its modus operandi in recent years.
China, European Union, France
Unravelling Guoanbu's 'LinkedIn' scheme to steal strategic European secrets
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (2/3) – China's Ministry of State Security, which has been revealed to use fake LinkedIn accounts to gather sensitive information, has widened its net, expanding from the fields of research and defence to targeting more strategic circles, particularly in Brussels and NATO.
China, European Union, France
Chinese spies fish for high-profile European targets via fake LinkedIn profiles
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (1/3) - European countries have identified a large-scale operation run by the Chinese Ministry of State Security to obtain sensitive and even classified information via fake accounts on social networking sites.
Spy Way of Life | China, Thailand
Phuket's Tropical Resort, where Chinese spies handle French sources under the coconut trees
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the four-star Tropical Resort in Phuket, where, over several years, a double agent from France's DGSE was 'handled' by China's secret services.