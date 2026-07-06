The Chinese LinkedIn app on a mobile phone in Beijing, on 15 October 2021. © Greg Baker/AFP

A note from the Five Eyes earlier this month warned of Chinese intelligence recruiting via LinkedIn. But this very real threat is already outdated, and Intelligence Online can reveal that Beijing is now developing new methods that are much more difficult to uncover.

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