Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Australia, China
AUKUS proves magnet for spies and saboteurs

By Jérémy André
Reading time 4 min
HMAS Farncomb, a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine, in Melbourne.
HMAS Farncomb, a Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine, in Melbourne. © AAPIMAGE via Reuters Connect

Australia's ASIO domestic intelligence agency sounded the alarm regarding emerging threats targeting AUKUS in its annual assessment. Specifically, it highlighted acts of sabotage and espionage, including those originating from allies.

Read also

Headlines

Black Cube's work in politics (1/3).
Deep Dive | Paraguay, Uruguay Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom, United States Ex-gendarme at Saint-Gobin, K2, Verbatim Investigations European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
France, Syria French corporate intelligence seeks Damascus foothold France Diplomats and DGSE Iran expert awarded Legion of Honour

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Black Cube's work in politics (1/3).
Deep Dive | Paraguay, Uruguay Black Cube, business and politics in Latin America The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | France, United Kingdom, United States Ex-gendarme at Saint-Gobin, K2, Verbatim Investigations European Union EU's satellite centre goes from strength to strength
SatCen director Louis Tillier, at a European Space Agency ministerial meeting in Bremen, Germany, on 26 November 2025.
France, Syria French corporate intelligence seeks Damascus foothold France Diplomats and DGSE Iran expert awarded Legion of Honour

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!