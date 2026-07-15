Australia's ASIO domestic intelligence agency sounded the alarm regarding emerging threats targeting AUKUS in its annual assessment. Specifically, it highlighted acts of sabotage and espionage, including those originating from allies.
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Spotlight | Australia, China
Beijing slams 'hyped falsehoods' as Australia weighs intelligence priorities
Australia's ASIO domestic security service is under fire from Beijing after a report mentioned Chinese espionage. The diplomatic pressure is weighing heavily on the debate over Canberra's intelligence priorities in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack.
China
Beijing's spies recruiting foreign intermediaries for LinkedIn operations
A note from the Five Eyes earlier this month warned of Chinese intelligence recruiting via LinkedIn. But this very real threat is already outdated, and Intelligence Online can reveal that Beijing is now developing new methods that are much more difficult to uncover.
Deep Dive | China, European Union, France
China's learned European influence network
Beijing maintains a network of pseudo-independent entities and academic ties across Europe which it uses to spread its narrative among member states and within European institutions. The network is sometimes also used for espionage and influence operations.
China, European Union, France
Unravelling Guoanbu's 'LinkedIn' scheme to steal strategic European secrets
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (2/3) – China's Ministry of State Security, which has been revealed to use fake LinkedIn accounts to gather sensitive information, has widened its net, expanding from the fields of research and defence to targeting more strategic circles, particularly in Brussels and NATO.
China, European Union, France
Chinese spies fish for high-profile European targets via fake LinkedIn profiles
Guoanbu goes fishing for secrets (1/3) - European countries have identified a large-scale operation run by the Chinese Ministry of State Security to obtain sensitive and even classified information via fake accounts on social networking sites.