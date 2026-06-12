France, Ukraine

A Ukrainian delegation with links to the Azov 3rd Assault Brigade is to attend the Eurosatory defence show, set to run in Paris from 15 to 19 June.
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France, Georgia
DGSE at heart of high-profile espionage case exposed by Georgian intel
The French foreign intelligence agency had this month to call back three of its officiers based in Tblisi after Georgia's State Security Service exposed the DGSE's recruitment of a key figure close to former PM Bidzina Ivanishvili, sparking a rift between the countries.
Azerbaijan, France
Baku holding cards in diplomatic game with Paris, Frenchman still in prison
President Ilham Aliyev decided not to pardon a Frenchman convicted of spying on the occasion of Azerbiajan's national day. His case has become entangled in a web of political manoeuvring and bilateral demands.
Armenia, France
Paris planning for greater security cooperation with Yerevan post election
France is eager for Armenia to definitively shift to a pro-Western stance. In a bid to keep Yerevan on side, Paris is sending a new ambassador with an intelligence background, and planning for its foreign minister to visit the country shortly after the upcoming legislative elections.
France
French leader in private intelligence ADIT looks to foreign acquisitions
A year after restructuring its shareholder base and promising strong growth, ADIT is looking to acquire companies in France and abroad. Government agency Business France could even be among its targets.
France
Paris moves to improve combat command structure
In order to prepare for a "confrontation" with Russia by 2028 or 2029, French chief of the defence staff Fabien Mandon is taking action to improve operational command and reduce fragmentation within the armed forces.
France
Macron's final diplomatic and military nominations take shape
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a final round of military and diplomatic appointments before the end of his tenure. Some are to reward hardworking loyalists, while others are to secure positions ahead of next year's presidential election.
Spotlight | France, Germany
Fresh ChapsVision-Berlin deal could herald EU intel consolidation
The German domestic intelligence service has signed a contract with French firm Chapsvision to use their intelligence data fusion software. The deal marks the first step towards a potential consolidated European pushback against the dominance of the current market leader, US group Palantir.