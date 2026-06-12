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France, Ukraine
3rd Azov Assault Brigade expected at Eurosatory

A Ukrainian delegation with links to the Azov 3rd Assault Brigade is to attend the Eurosatory defence show, set to run in Paris from 15 to 19 June.

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Headlines

EU border agency chief Hans Leijtens at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, on 29 February 2024.
Spotlight | European Union, Poland Plans for Frontex's Quick Reaction Force shaping up Spy Way of Life | South Sudan Antakya, a Turkish hub for parallel diplomacy in South Sudan
Antakya, a Turkish restaurant in Juba, South Sudan.
China, Taiwan Guoanbu doubles down on long-term clandestine operations in Taiwan France Intelligence master's course proves breeding ground for future industry pros

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 0d and 16h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

EU border agency chief Hans Leijtens at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, on 29 February 2024.
Spotlight | European Union, Poland Plans for Frontex's Quick Reaction Force shaping up Spy Way of Life | South Sudan Antakya, a Turkish hub for parallel diplomacy in South Sudan
Antakya, a Turkish restaurant in Juba, South Sudan.
China, Taiwan Guoanbu doubles down on long-term clandestine operations in Taiwan France Intelligence master's course proves breeding ground for future industry pros

Related topics to this article

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