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France
Intelligence master's course proves breeding ground for future industry pros

Reading time 2 min

The Security, Defense and Strategic Intelligence Master's programme at France's elite Sciences Po Rennes university, launched ten years ago, is now firmly established. Its graduates have gone on to fill key roles in government ministries and defence companies.

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Headlines

EU border agency chief Hans Leijtens at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, on 29 February 2024.
Spotlight | European Union, Poland Plans for Frontex's Quick Reaction Force shaping up Spy Way of Life | South Sudan Antakya, a Turkish hub for parallel diplomacy in South Sudan
Antakya, a Turkish restaurant in Juba, South Sudan.
China, Taiwan Guoanbu doubles down on long-term clandestine operations in Taiwan France, Ukraine 3rd Azov Assault Brigade expected at Eurosatory

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 0d and 16h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

EU border agency chief Hans Leijtens at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, on 29 February 2024.
Spotlight | European Union, Poland Plans for Frontex's Quick Reaction Force shaping up Spy Way of Life | South Sudan Antakya, a Turkish hub for parallel diplomacy in South Sudan
Antakya, a Turkish restaurant in Juba, South Sudan.
China, Taiwan Guoanbu doubles down on long-term clandestine operations in Taiwan France, Ukraine 3rd Azov Assault Brigade expected at Eurosatory

Related topics to this article

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