The Security, Defense and Strategic Intelligence Master's programme at France's elite Sciences Po Rennes university, launched ten years ago, is now firmly established. Its graduates have gone on to fill key roles in government ministries and defence companies.
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France
New leader appointed for key French electronic warfare unit
The French army's 54th Signals Regiment, tasked with conducting attacks on enemy radio networks, is to get a new commander. This appointment comes at a time when France is seeking to bolster its electronic warfare capabilities.
France
French Cyber Defence Command appoints new no. 3 and relocates headquarters
A former head of the French defence ministry's Directorate of Infrastructure Networks and Information Systems' operations division is to become number three at France's Cyber Defence Command.
France
Palacial plans for Paris headquarters forces DGSE to scale back elsewhere
The French DGSE foreign intelligence agency has had to shelve its plans to open offices in the Bordeaux metropolitan area in the country's southwest due to lack of funds.