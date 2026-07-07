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France
Missile maker MBDA fires couple over husband's overseas trips and resulting 'vulnerabilities'

Reading time 3 min
MBDA stand at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport during the ILA Berlin air show, 11 June 2026.
MBDA stand at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport during the ILA Berlin air show, 11 June 2026. © Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/DPA via AFP

A couple employed by European missile manufacturer MBDA were dismissed because of the husband's past trips abroad. His travels were detailed in an unsigned memo from a French intelligence service, which focused on the man's work placements in Israel and Armenia when he was studying for his engineering degree.

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Special offer: Only 3d and 10h to take advantage of it

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This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 10/07/2026

Headlines

Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Emily Thornberry, have published a bipartisan report calling for the creation of a large, interdepartmental National Counter Disinformation Centre.
Spotlight | United Kingdom Measures to combat disinformation in UK hinging on new PM France, Vietnam At Eurosatory defence fair, Vietnamese delegation snubs French firms but browses Israeli offers
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