A couple employed by European missile manufacturer MBDA were dismissed because of the husband's past trips abroad. His travels were detailed in an unsigned memo from a French intelligence service, which focused on the man's work placements in Israel and Armenia when he was studying for his engineering degree.
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China, France
French court revokes clearance for Rafale instructor who previously trained Chinese pilots
A court ruling has revealed that a French former fighter pilot hired as an instructor by Dassault Aviation in 2019 was deemed a security risk and had his clearance revoked after it emerged that he had previously trained pilots for the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
Argentina, France
French court upholds security clearance refusal for wife of Argentine junta torturer
A French court has upheld a foreign ministry decision not to grant security clearance to a diplomat whose husband is junta era Argentine police officer Mario Sandoval. He was arrested in France and extradited to Buenos Aires in 2019 where he was convicted of kidnapping and torture.
France, Ukraine
Currently busy striking Russia, Flamingo missile in the pink due to MBDA
Paris hosted a low-key gathering for the Ukrainian defence sector last week. Among the 30-odd companies present was Fire Point, a partner of the European missile manufacturer MBDA that is helping it to develop its flagship missile for use against Russia.
France, UAE
French naval players flood Abu Dhabi market
French firms have been expanding their presence in the UAE as Abu Dhabi pursues its long-term goal of establishing a sovereign naval industry. Some have landed new contracts or are lying in wait for more.