A former inspector general of the French foreign intelligence service's department that manages internal conflicts has quit the organisation following accusations of psychological harassment.
Read also
France, UAE
French court slams DGSE ex-Dubai station chief's 'brutal' management
A non-commissioned officer assigned to the DGSE station in Dubai in 2017 said he endured a workplace nightmare that had serious consequences on his mental health. A French court has ordered the service to acknowledge that the station chief's behaviour was the cause.
Spymaster | France
Marc P., the ex-DGSE intelligence director rebuilding networks in the Malacca Strait
Marc P., the former DGSE intelligence director sent to Singapore to reactivate the French foreign intelligence service's South East Asia networks, is starting to accept he won't get the DGSE's top job. The role would have crowned a marathon career in intelligence, in step with the organisation's twists and turns for three decades.
Spotlight | France
DGSE reform: The DR is dead, long live the DR !
The reform of France's external intelligence service, the DGSE, which was published on 16 July, looks to have signed the death warrant of its intelligence department, Direction du Renseignement (DR). Former DR executives remain as influential as ever, however, in the new structure.