France, Iran, United States

A recent outburst by the French president over France's waning influence on diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran conflict has resulted in the possible nomination of a new French ambassador to the UN. The foreign ministry is playing for time.
Read also
Iran
Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
In an effort to break the deadlock in US-Iran talks, several countries have offered to mediate on the thorny issue of Tehran's enriched uranium. After Moscow, Paris also offered to help, but to no avail.
France
Macron's final diplomatic and military nominations take shape
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a final round of military and diplomatic appointments before the end of his tenure. Some are to reward hardworking loyalists, while others are to secure positions ahead of next year's presidential election.
France, United Kingdom
Franco-British plan to secure Strait of Hormuz not plain sailing
The joint initiative by Paris and London to ensure the free passage of ships through the sea route is taking shape at military and political levels. Whether it ever happens remains dependent on how the standoff between Tehran and Washington unfolds.
France, Iran, Norway
Paris struggles to build naval coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz
New Delhi, Tokyo, Riyadh... most of the countries approached by France to join a naval coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz in the event of a cessation of hostilities are turning down the offer.