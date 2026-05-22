In an effort to break the deadlock in US-Iran talks, several countries have offered to mediate on the thorny issue of Tehran's enriched uranium. After Moscow, Paris also offered to help, but to no avail.
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France, Iran
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Iran
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Spotlight | France, Iran, United States
The 'Great Things' Macron hopes to do with Trump on Iran
Intelligence Online can reveal that a text from Emmanuel Macron to Donald Trump, posted on the US president's TruthSocial account on 20 January and in which he wrote "We can do great things on Iran", the French leader was alluding to the arrival of a French warship off the coast of Iran.