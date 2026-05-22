Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Iran
Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium

Reading time 2 minutes
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris. © Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters

In an effort to break the deadlock in US-Iran talks, several countries have offered to mediate on the thorny issue of Tehran's enriched uranium. After Moscow, Paris also offered to help, but to no avail.

Read also

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!