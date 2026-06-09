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Russia
Moscow's defence ministry strives to reassure Russian 'milbloggers'

Reading time 2 min

As Russia's armed forces hit against operational challenges in Ukraine, the defence ministry has been trying to reassure military blogging communities over the way it is leading operations.

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Headlines

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15% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 3d and 13h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 12/06/2026

Headlines

France's President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, on 19 May 2026.
Spotlight | Europe, Middle East, Russia, Ukraine Gulf emirs, warring presidents and discreet envoys: a G7 summit guest list fraught with tension China, North Korea, South Korea Xi-Kim summit: Seoul backs down on denuclearisation
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, on 8 June 2026.
United States US diplomatic intelligence nominee doubles down on anti-European essay European Union, Russia Brussels seeks to tighten noose around Moscow's shadow fleet
The oil tanker Tagor, suspected of being part of the Russian ghost fleet, at anchor off Aber beach in Crozon, Brittany, France, on 2 June 2026.
Ukraine Kyiv weighs option of funding civil society anti-graft groups

Related topics to this article

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