United Kingdom, United States

Bill Udell's appointment as new CEO of Control Risks Group following Nick Allan's ouster is just the tip of the iceberg in an ongoing internal reorganisation at the group.
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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Hanuman Partners, Erys, Control Risks, Salveo, Putala Strategies
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
London/ManilaHanuman partners still on Sulu case despite major legal defeat
ParisErys wins Hermes contract
KyivControl Risks advising OECD in Ukraine
ParisBenjamin Griveaux rises ranks at ADIT
Washington/BucharestLobbyist close to Trump to boost European LNG project
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom
UK advisory Ankura goes on the offensive in Riyadh's football sector
Though the world of sport has never been the most lucrative industry for investigations firms, the scale of ambition in Saudi Arabia - host of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup - represents a stand-out opportunity.
United Kingdom
Control Risks throws hat in sports ring with Matchroom
Private security and corporate intelligence firm Control Risks Group is riding the wave of sports investigations by supporting a UK-based promoter active in the Gulf.