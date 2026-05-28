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United Kingdom, United States
Major restructuring underway at Control Risks

Bill Udell's appointment as new CEO of Control Risks Group following Nick Allan's ouster is just the tip of the iceberg in an ongoing internal reorganisation at the group.

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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Hanuman Partners, Erys, Control Risks, Salveo, Putala Strategies

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

London/ManilaHanuman partners still on Sulu case despite major legal defeat

ParisErys wins Hermes contract

KyivControl Risks advising OECD in Ukraine

ParisBenjamin Griveaux rises ranks at ADIT

Washington/BucharestLobbyist close to Trump to boost European LNG project
LogoSubscribers only 14.01.2026

Headlines

Iranian Shahed drones struck Saudi Arabia in February and March 2026 in retaliation for Israeli-US airstrikes.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia Riyadh in talks with Chinese manufacturers over low-cost anti-drone tech China, European Union, France Chinese sanctions threaten to disrupt European supplies of gunpowder used in hunting cartridges
FN Browning Group, which controls the French hunting ammunition manufacturer Sofisport, tops a blacklist issued by Beijing on 24 April.
United States US intelligence candidates asked to demonstrate Trump loyalty Poland, Ukraine Polish navy special forces adopt Ukraine's drone warfare tactics
A drone operator from the Polish naval commando unit Formoza deploys a FlyEye ISR tactical drone from Polish manufacturer WB Electronics.
France DGSE senior official accused of bullying retires

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Iranian Shahed drones struck Saudi Arabia in February and March 2026 in retaliation for Israeli-US airstrikes.
Spotlight | Saudi Arabia Riyadh in talks with Chinese manufacturers over low-cost anti-drone tech China, European Union, France Chinese sanctions threaten to disrupt European supplies of gunpowder used in hunting cartridges
FN Browning Group, which controls the French hunting ammunition manufacturer Sofisport, tops a blacklist issued by Beijing on 24 April.
United States US intelligence candidates asked to demonstrate Trump loyalty Poland, Ukraine Polish navy special forces adopt Ukraine's drone warfare tactics
A drone operator from the Polish naval commando unit Formoza deploys a FlyEye ISR tactical drone from Polish manufacturer WB Electronics.
France DGSE senior official accused of bullying retires

Related topics to this article

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