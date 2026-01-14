Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
London/ManilaHanuman partners still on Sulu case despite major legal defeat
ParisErys wins Hermes contract
KyivControl Risks advising OECD in Ukraine
ParisBenjamin Griveaux rises ranks at ADIT
Washington/BucharestLobbyist close to Trump to boost European LNG project
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United Kingdom
British intel firm Control Risks on the hunt for external investors
With the arrival of its new CEO, the company is bringing back the idea of external financing, which was first mooted a few years ago.
United Kingdom, United States
Major restructuring underway at Control Risks
Bill Udell's appointment as new CEO of Control Risks Group following Nick Allan's ouster is just the tip of the iceberg in an ongoing internal reorganisation at the group.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Amarante's winning streak, Byblos at Orano, Kessner Capital Management
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisEU contracts for Amarante International
ParisByblos joins Orano
Paris/Abu DhabiFrench defence experts supporting Africa-focused Kessner Capital Management
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Departures at JS Held, Air Liquide to Endeavour Mining move, co-founder leaves The Risk Advisory Group
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
Atlanta/New YorkJob cuts at JS Held's investigations department
Paris/AbidjanAir Liquide's security director moves to Endeavour Mining
LondonPrior bows out at The Risk Advisory Group
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Topaz Group, Legion of Honour in Hanoi, Troost vs Srivastava
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisAmarante International's Arnaud Dessenne joins Heracles
HanoiFrench honour for Openasia boss
New YorkPrivate investigators facing exposure in Russian oil traders' battle
Malaysia, Spain
Heirs of Sulu v Malaysia: influence and intel campaigns intensify ahead of critical court verdicts
Two cornerstone judgments are due in the $15bn legal fight between Malaysia and the heirs of the Sultanate of Sulu, who claim historical ownership of the country's northeastern oil state of Sabah. As the dispute comes to a head, a host of advisory firms have been put to work.
Syria
Corporate intelligence specialists rush to Damascus
Although still precarious, the improving security situation is allowing geopolitical risk and investigation consultants to regain a foothold in Syria. Their return follows in the wake of international donors and groups interested in Syrian reconstruction, keen to monitor the situation and understand what is going on behind the scenes of the new regime in Damascus.
France
ESL Rivington and Antidox reinvent themselves as Next Step Influence
Strategic intelligence group ADIT's influence division, comprised of ESL Rivington and Antidox, is changing its name to Next Step Influence in a sign of the evolution of the subsidiary.
Spotlight | United States
The curious case of Control Risks' edited reports on former NSO shareholder's acquisitions
Law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges faces accusations that it helped to conceal Mikhael Mirilashvili's ownership in Romanian gambling company MaxBet, acquired in 2021 by Novalpina, a former shareholder in NSO Group.
France
Prospect of Erys Group sale takes shape
Stéphane Gérardin, the owner of French security firm Erys Group, is beginning to sound out the market to discuss the future of his company.
France, Middle East
French corporate intel firm ADIT sets up in Dubai to get closer to current and future clients
The corporate intelligence giant is already present in the UAE through its ESL & Network and Salveo subsidiaries and its latest acquisitions, such as DCI, but is now to set up its own operations there to be closer to its clients, and to tap into growing demand from Asia and Africa.
France
ADIT snaps up Salveo
Three years after its takeover by the private equity fund Butler Capital, the French former publicly-owned corporate intelligence firm ADIT has made its first acquisition.