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France, UAE
French court slams DGSE ex-Dubai station chief's 'brutal' management

By Franck Renaud
Reading time 3 min
A view of the Dubai skyline.
A view of the Dubai skyline. © Fadel Senna/AFP

A non-commissioned officer assigned to the DGSE station in Dubai in 2017 said he endured a workplace nightmare that had serious consequences on his mental health. A French court has ordered the service to acknowledge that the station chief's behaviour was the cause.

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