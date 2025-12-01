France, UAE

A view of the Dubai skyline. © Fadel Senna/AFP

A non-commissioned officer assigned to the DGSE station in Dubai in 2017 said he endured a workplace nightmare that had serious consequences on his mental health. A French court has ordered the service to acknowledge that the station chief's behaviour was the cause.

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