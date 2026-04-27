A former head of the French defence ministry's Directorate of Infrastructure Networks and Information Systems' operations division is to become number three at France's Cyber Defence Command.
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France
Intelligence master's course proves breeding ground for future industry pros
The Security, Defense and Strategic Intelligence Master's programme at France's elite Sciences Po Rennes university, launched ten years ago, is now firmly established. Its graduates have gone on to fill key roles in government ministries and defence companies.
France
French data privacy body wants use of new counterintelligence tool spelled out
The independent CNIL watchdog recognises the legitimacy of military counterintelligence's new tool to help its administrative investigations but wants certain aspects of the new system clarified.
France
French COMCYBER appoints new second-in-command
The French COMCYBER's Chief of Staff Colonel Valérie Morcel is shortly to be promoted second-in-command of this cyber defence unit for the armed forces made up of around 3,600 cyber warriors.
France, Ukraine
French cyber-defence steps up Kyiv missions to dissect Russian malware
Teams of French specialists in defensive cyber warfare are travelling to Kyiv every month to analyse Russian malware recovered from the Ukrainian digital front. This sensitive cooperation with the GUR and the SBU has started raising concerns on the Ukrainian side.
France
Head of digital strategy at French armed forces to join private sector
Intelligence Online understands that the head of digital strategy for the French armed forces left his post late last year. He will join a company in the digital sector in the coming weeks.