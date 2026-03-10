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French data privacy body wants use of new counterintelligence tool spelled out

Reading time 2 min
The CNIL was consulted regarding the new system intended to support administrative investigations by the French armed forces' counter-intelligence service.
The CNIL was consulted regarding the new system intended to support administrative investigations by the French armed forces' counter-intelligence service. © Martin Noda/Hans Lucas via AFP

The independent CNIL watchdog recognises the legitimacy of military counterintelligence's new tool to help its administrative investigations but wants certain aspects of the new system clarified.

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