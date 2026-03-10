The independent CNIL watchdog recognises the legitimacy of military counterintelligence's new tool to help its administrative investigations but wants certain aspects of the new system clarified.
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France
French Cyber Defence Command appoints new no. 3 and relocates headquarters
A former head of the French defence ministry's Directorate of Infrastructure Networks and Information Systems' operations division is to become number three at France's Cyber Defence Command.
France, Morocco
Security clearance refusal threatens to cool warming Franco-Moroccan security ties
It appears that a refusal to grant security clearance to a French foreign ministry chief of staff resulting in her dismissal was motivated by her ties with Morocco, despite the fact the two countries collaborate closely over security matters.
France
Courts confirm ministry staff's sacking over security clearance
A chief of staff at the French foreign ministry was fired last year, after only two weeks in the job, for failing to obtain security clearance as was required in her role. A Paris court rejected her appeal earlier this month.
France
Military intel urged to boost international cooperation on electronic warfare
Paris is lagging in the domain of electronic warfare, and data exchanges between allies are few and far between. During a secret briefing with lawmakers, France's military intelligence chief reiterated that France has no allies in this field.
France
French intelligence veterans association seeks new president
Alain Juillet has presided since 2022 over the French association of former members of the special services of national defence, which boasts some thousand members. He is now looking for his successor and has contacted leading figures from the intelligence community.
France, Turkey
France tries to bar Turkish-born engineer from restricted zones at Airbus
France's DRSD military counterintelligence service refused an engineer access to sensitive sites at the Airbus Defence and Space site in Toulouse, where he had a job offer. The decision, based on the fact the engineer was from Turkey, a ‘country of particular sensitivity', was overturned in court.
France
French court rules 'lack of discretion' by Dassault Systèmes officer poses security risk
France's DGA military procurement arm, along with the interior ministry, denied 'Secret France' and 'Top Secret France' clearance to a security officer at a Dassault Systèmes subsidiary. France's highest administrative court has ruled in agreement.
France, Russia
Former French strategic air force officer obtains long-term Russia visa
A retired military officer who served as part of France's nuclear deterrent force has just been awarded a distinguished honour by Moscow. The French DRSD military counterintelligence service has declined to comment on the matter.
France
French defence security intelligence beefs up digital tools
Having completed its move into its brand new headquarters near Paris, France's DRSD military counterintelligence service has now turned its focus to digital projects.