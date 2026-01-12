A retired military officer who served as part of France's nuclear deterrent force has just been awarded a distinguished honour by Moscow. The French DRSD military counterintelligence service has declined to comment on the matter.
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France
Officer from French army general staff struck off for Nazi sympathies
A lieutenant-colonel serving on the French army general staff was dismissed from the service in early July by a non-public presidential decree, on the grounds of his "openly sympathetic" attitude towards Nazi ideology.
Spotlight | France, Russia
Russian cyber operatives target French nuclear deterrent communications networks
Russian actors linked to Moscow's GRU military intelligence agency are conducting cyber reconnaissance ops targeting the continuity mechanisms of France's strategic communications networks. In its sights specifically are infrastructure, personnel and service providers involved in deterrence.
Spy Way of Life | Russia
Darbazi, a gourmet haven for French diplomats in Moscow
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online visits a high-end Georgian restaurant in Moscow, where a French diplomatic delegation sent to revive mediation efforts with Vladimir Putin dined in February.
France, Turkey
France tries to bar Turkish-born engineer from restricted zones at Airbus
France's DRSD military counterintelligence service refused an engineer access to sensitive sites at the Airbus Defence and Space site in Toulouse, where he had a job offer. The decision, based on the fact the engineer was from Turkey, a ‘country of particular sensitivity', was overturned in court.
France, Russia
From Stresa to Vienna, a Russian military intelligence spy's France mission revealed
GRU's campaign in Europe (1/2). Russia's feared GRU military intelligence, headed by Igor Kostyukov and tasked with spying on Western Europe, was caught red-handed trying to recruit a French soldier stationed at a NATO base in Italy.
France, Russia
French propagandist working for Moscow behind fake news of DGSI boss resignation
The rumoured departure of France's domestic intelligence boss Céline Berthon emerged on social media in July and gained momentum in France. Behind its spread is a French propagandist working in the Kremlin's interests.