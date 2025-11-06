The low-key service created in 2009 is seeing its influence grow as the National Directorate of the Judicial Police to which it is attached has been designated to lead the fight against organised crime.
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Estonia, France, Latvia, Myanmar
From Myanmar to the Baltic states, French intel tracks former legionnaires working for private firms
Nearly two years after the Burmese fiasco, French intelligence officers are still monitoring networks of former Foreign Legion soldiers working as private security contractors. Investigators recently travelled to Estonia.
France
French interior ministry moving to make its drones less detectable
The French interior ministry is taking action to make its drones less detectable. The stakes are high, particularly in the fight against organised crime, with the goal being to prevent criminal networks from identifying UAVs belonging to law enforcement agencies.
France
French anti-drugs unit overhauls its intelligence unit
France's anti-narcotics agency OFAST, headed by Dimitri Zoulas, has recently overhauled its intelligence unit, Intelligence Online has learned, aiming to draw lessons from a 2022 failed sting operation on one of Europe's biggest drug-traffickers which has dogged the agency ever since.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
French business association CDSE, French judicial police
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisPrestigious CDSE business association chiefs put pen to paper
ParisSenior police executive goes private
France
French drug gang DZ Mafia resorting to thermal drones and GNSS jamming
Anti-drugs police officers have revealed that DZ Mafia, a notorious criminal gang originating from Marseille, now deploys DJI and Autel Robotics thermal drones to protect its "go-fast" operations in the port city's northern districts, as well as GNSS jamming devices.
The Agencies' Gazette
DGSE and DGSI's workforces, OSINT at the Pentagon, Chinese house arrest rules, SIRASCO seeks deputy
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FranceDGSE chief reacts to DGSI's growing workforce
United StatesPentagon looks to streamline OSINT contractors
ChinaSupervised house arrest… except in cases of ‘national security'
FranceSIRASCO seeks a number two
France
France to create dedicated criminal intelligence database
France is over the next few weeks to create a dedicated database for criminal intelligence equivalent to the Cristina directory used for counter-intelligence and terrorism cases. The proposal is currently before the interior ministry's legal affairs department.
France, Italy
Chinese mafia in France: logistics giant Anda roped in former French counter-intel spy
The Chinese logistics firm has been marred by a series of incidents this year. A man linked to Anda was shot dead in Rome in April, and warehouses belonging to the company have been attacked in France, Spain and Italy.
France
French national 'task force' to fight against organised crime gets ready for action
Announced by the French interior minister Bruno Retailleau in March, the new body to fight against organised crime should be operational by late April. The unit will house eleven separate entities in the headquarters of the judicial police in Nanterre, just outside of Paris.