A crime scene in the French town of Marseille involving a murder ordered by a person who claims to be a member of the DZ Mafia, an organisation targeted by SIRASCO, on 4 October 2024. © Franck Pennant/PhotoPQR/La Provence/MaxPPP

The low-key service created in 2009 is seeing its influence grow as the National Directorate of the Judicial Police to which it is attached has been designated to lead the fight against organised crime.

This article may be accessed by subscribers In order to ensure high-quality and independent journalism, Intelligence Online relies solely on subscriptions from its readers, with no advertising, no events and no consulting work.



Several offers are available depending on your particular reading needs Consult our offers Already have an account? Log in Do you want a free trial before subscribing? Create your free account Discover our work by making use of the following possibilities: daily newsletters, a selection of free articles, keyword alerts. Do you want a free trial before subscribing? create a free account Create an account