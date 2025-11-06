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France
Growing role for France's SIRASCO anti-mafia service amid drug trafficking crackdown

By Antoine Izambard
Reading time 2 minutes
A crime scene in the French town of Marseille involving a murder ordered by a person who claims to be a member of the DZ Mafia, an organisation targeted by SIRASCO, on 4 October 2024.
A crime scene in the French town of Marseille involving a murder ordered by a person who claims to be a member of the DZ Mafia, an organisation targeted by SIRASCO, on 4 October 2024. © Franck Pennant/PhotoPQR/La Provence/MaxPPP

The low-key service created in 2009 is seeing its influence grow as the National Directorate of the Judicial Police to which it is attached has been designated to lead the fight against organised crime.

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The Agencies' Gazette
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Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FranceDGSE chief reacts to DGSI's growing workforce

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FranceSIRASCO seeks a number two
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The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
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